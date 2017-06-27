Former True Blood star Ryan Kwanten is set for a lead role opposite Sean Bean in Crackle’s upcoming drama series The Oath, executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson (Power) and his G-Unit Film & Television. In addition, Kwanten will serve as a producer on the series.

Kwanten will play Steve Hammond, son of Tom Hammond (Bean) and the leader of a cop gang, The Ravens. A cool, pragmatic, reluctant leader with the mind and instincts of a shrewd tactician, Hammond is a survivor–a natural protector who values taking care of those closest to him, his family, his team.

Written and created by former Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy Joe Halpin (Hawaii Five-0, Secrets & Lies), the 10-episode original series explores a world of gangs made up of those sworn to protect and defend and sheds light on corrupt and secret societies that are nearly impossible to join—only a select few make the cut–but once inside, members will do what they must to protect each other from enemies on the outside and from within their own ranks.

The premiere episode will be directed by Jeff T. Thomas (Blindspot, Wayward Pines).

Todd Hoffman and Dennis Kim of Storied Media Group executive produce with Halpin, who also is showrunner.

Kwanten starred for seven seasons on the critically praised HBO series True Blood and he also appeared on Fox comedy New Girl. He will next be seen starring in features Supercon, a comedy alongside John Malkovich, and Rob Cohen’s action film Category 5 with Maggie Grace. Kwanten is repped by WME, LINK Entertainment and Jackoway Tyerman.