Cory Hardrict (American Sniper, Gran Torino) has joined the cast of Crackle’s upcoming drama series The Oath, executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson (Power) and his G-Unit Film & Television.

Written and created by former Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Joe Halpin (Hawaii Five-O, Secrets and Lies), the 10-episode original series explores a world of gangs made up of those sworn to protect and defend and sheds light on corrupt and secret societies that are nearly impossible to join. Only a select few make the cut – but once inside, members will do what they must to protect one another from enemies on the outside and from within their own ranks.

Hardrict will play Officer Cole Hammond, a cop whose cool and composed demeanor conceals an underlying sense of paranoia. Raised by white foster parents, Hammond is fueled by an intense dedication to protect the only family he has ever had — putting him at odds with the other members of the Ravens gang. He joins an ensemble cast that includes Sean Bean (Game of Thrones) and Ryan Kwanten (True Blood).

The premiere episode will be directed by Jeff T. Thomas (Blindspot, Wayward Pines).

Todd Hoffman and Dennis Kim of Storied Media Group executive produce with Halpin, who also is showrunner.

Related2017 Crackle Pilots

Hardrict will be seen in the Netflix original film Naked, opposite Marlon Wayans; LAbyrinth, starring Johnny Depp and Forest Whitaker; and the film Destined, out this fall in theaters. His TV credits include Eastbound & Down, Saving Grace and NCIS. Hardrict is repped by APA, Authentic Talent & Literary Management and Jackoway Tyerman.