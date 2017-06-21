Arlen Escarpeta (The Magicians) has been cast in a key role opposite Sean Bean in Crackle’s upcoming drama series The Oath, executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson (Power) and his G-Unit Film & Television. Production begins in Puerto Rico next month‎ with premiere slated for 2018.

Written and created by former Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy Joe Halpin (Hawaii Five-0), the 10-episode original series explores a different kind of subculture – gangs made up of those sworn to protect and defend. Escarpeta will play Damon Byrd, an undercover FBI agent trying to find his footing.

Escarpeta currently recurs as Prince Ess on Syfy’s The Magicians. He co-starred in the role of Bobby Brown in Lifetime film Whitney, and his feature credits include Into The Storm, Final Destination 5, Brotherhood, and the Friday the 13th remake. He’s repped by Don Buchwald and Associates and Karen Forman Management.