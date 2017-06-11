Refresh for latest…: Universal’s The Mummy has risen from Saturday’s projections to an estimated $141.8M weekend launch in 63 international box office markets. The estimated worldwide total is on track for $174M through today. Those figures give star Tom Cruise his biggest offshore and global openings ever. With No. 1s in 46 markets, the monster movie is also tops for Cruise in 26. China leads with $52.2M, putting the start in the company of such titles as San Andreas and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

As noted over the weekend, it might seem improbable that Cruise would clear his top overseas and global bows ever given the critical bashing this Dark Universe-starter has taken domestically. But internationally, Cruise’s star power is combined with growth in key and emerging markets and the fact that the initial rollout of this pic includes China.

His previous top international and worldwide openings were with Steven Spielberg’s 2005 sci-fi thriller War Of The Worlds ($102.5M/$167.4M). That film’s first rollout suite did not include such key markets as Korea or France, but did include Germany and Japan (China was not a major factor back then). France and Japan have yet to unwrap The Mummy.

Korea, which has a fondness for showing Cruise the money, is the 2nd best Mummy opening market this frame with $17.8M. The opening day Tuesday holds the record as the biggest launch day ever for any film at $6.6M. Russia follows for the full frame with $7.6M; Mexico is next at $5.1M; and the UK rounds out the Top 5 at $4.4M. (More details and analysis to follow).

Warner Bros. Meanwhile, this weekend’s domestic champ, and last weekend’s international wonder, Wonder Woman, has soared past $200M at the international box office. The 2nd frame offshore was worth $58.1M in 57 markets for $230.2M to date. Gal Gadot’s Amazon warrior held No. 1s in France, the UK, Australia, Brazil and others and has surpassed the overseas lifetime of Captain America: The First Avenger in just 13 days. In China, where the running cume is $68.4M (RMB 469.6M), the Patty Jenkins-helmed comic origins story has exceeded the lifetimes of Man Of Steel, Iron Man, Thor and the first Cap.

Other notable milestones this weekend include Disney’s Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales crossing $600M at the global box office. There’s $464.4M in the international treasure chest through June 11, led by China with a strong $161.2M to make it the No. 7 grosser of the year there.

Also, Universal and Blumhouse’s Jordan Peele horror comedy, Get Out, hit $250M worldwide.

