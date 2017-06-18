Refresh for latest…: There are multiple moving parts at this weekend’s international box office, including the debut of two animated threequels (Cars 3 & Despicable Me 3) and the return of The Mummy — leading in its sophomore offshore frame and nearing $300M global. Wonder Woman, meanwhile, is close to lassoing $300M overseas and has soared to $571.8M in worldwide grosses.

Looking at the new pics first, Disney/Pixar’s Cars 3 opened to $21.3M in 23 markets as part of a staggered release. With domestic also off the starting block, the early worldwide cume is $74.8M. The overseas debut in the same markets and at today’s exchange rates, puts C3 9% ahead of Cars 2, 29% ahead of Cars, and 9% behind Monsters University. Lightning McQueen will continue to rev up on foreign speedways throughout the summer and fall.

Illumination/Universal’s Despicable Me 3 took advantage of local holidays to debut early in five markets, making $10M at 686 dates. Notably in Australia, it bowed No. 1, at 17% bigger than Despicable Me 2 and 2% under Minions.

Turning back to Tom Cruise-starrer The Mummy, which got buried last weekend domestically, it maintained the No. 1 spot overseas with $53M in 68 markets to bring the offshore total to $239.1M. Globally, its $295.6M will push past $300M this week. It added 5 hubs, opening No. 1 in 3 of them including France. In China, the pic dipped to No. 2 ($81.4M) as Fox’s Alien: Covenant topped box office in the Middle Kingdom on an unofficial $29M.

Warner Bros/DC’s Wonder Woman continued bringing the girl power in her 3rd frame with another $39.5M in 62 markets for $297.2M to date abroad. The Gal Gadot-starrer has now topped the offshore lifetimes of The Wolverine, Thor and Iron Man. Germany was a new play at No. 1 while the UK and Brazil held the top spot. In China, the Amazon princess landed 3rd with a total to date of $82.7M. (On deck in the Middle Kingdom, Michael Bay’s Transformers: The Last Knight will suck all air out of the market this week.)

In milestones, Disney’s Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales reached $500M overseas, becoming the No. 3 offshore release of 2017, sitting between The Mouse’s Beauty And The Beast at No. 2 and Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2 at No. 4. Beauty And The Beast, for its part, crossed $100M in Japan this week.

Breakdowns on the above and more are being updated below.

Disney Directed by Brian Fee, the 3rd installment in the series that began in 2006 and sequeled in 2011, Cars 3 got off to a running start at the domestic box office. Internationally, it shifted into gear with $21.3M in just 23 markets this frame, taking No. 1s in most. Significantly, those included Russia and Mexico where it crossed the finish line at $4.8M (17% ahead of Finding Dory) and $5.9M (9% ahead of Cars 2), respectively.

India has already surpassed the entire runs of Cars 2, Monsters University, Brave, and Up with an opening weekend estimate of $900K. Albania, Croatia, Turkey and Ukraine recorded the biggest Pixar opening ever.

Looking at the same suite of markets at today’s rates, the opening weekend for Cars 3 is 9% ahead of Cars 2, 29% ahead of Cars and only 9% behind Monsters U. Cars 2 had a more global storyline than the first movie, helping to send those grosses far higher.

Australia and New Zealand open next weekend to take advantage of school holidays and will expand through the summer and fall.

DESPICABLE ME 3

Universal Pictures From Illumination and Universal, this threequel hopped on the holidays in five markets giving Gru and his long-lost charming, cheerful, and more successful twin brother Dru a start of $10M at 686 dates. Helmed by Kyle Balda and Pierre Coffin, this is actually the 4th film in the franchise if we include spin-off Minions. The previous three films have a collective global gross of $2.67B, with each one topping the former’s international performance. Some of the launches this weekend came in below the more recent iterations, although it’s early days with a lot of runway ahead.

The UK and China have typically led markets (although the first movie never opened in the Middle Kingdom). They both open later in the run.

This session in Australia, DM3 was No. 1 with $4.4M at 284 dates. The opening is 17% bigger than DM2 on the same date four years ago and 2% below Minions two years ago. Malaysia opened No. 1 with $1.1M at 134 dates. That’s Illumination’s third-biggest opening behind Minions and DM2. The Philippines debuted No. 1 with $2M at 175 dates for the 4th biggest animated opening of all time behind Minions, DM2 and Finding Dory. In Singapore, the film is No. 1 with $1.5M at 30 dates for the top animation start of the year and the second best for Illumination aside from Minions. Thailand was further No. 1 with $963k at 65 dates; 3rd-biggest animated opening of all time behind Minions and Finding Nemo.

The releases continue next weekend with India opening on June 23. The main launch weekend is June 30, when DM3 opens in 46 territories along with North America. China bows July 7.

ROUGH NIGHT

Sony Pictures The roughly $55M all-in (with P&A) pic had a rough start in the States with a three-day weekend of only $8.7M and took in about half of that abroad in its 16 markets. The R-rated comedy is led by Scarlett Johansson — who has built an international following as part of the Marvel universe and Luc Besson’s Lucy — and Kate McKinnon (Ghostbusters). The Sony film, which bowed in both Australia and Russia this weekend as part of its initial rollout grossed $4.2M from 2,300+ screens. The studio said that the film opened on par with Trainwreck at current exchange rates. That film ended up with $30.5M in foreign ticket sales.

Rough Night will continue its rollout throughout the summer with Germany coming next on June 30. After that, we’ll see Spain (July 21), Italy (July 27), France (August 2) and the UK (August 25).

