One thing you can say about South Korea is that it’s Tom Cruise country. Universal’s The Mummy just opened there and charted the biggest opening day ever in the market with $6.6M (kw 7.3 billion), outstripping the first day of last year’s local hit Train to Busan (kw 6.5 billion). In addition, The Mummy notched the biggest opening day for a Tom Cruise movie or a Universal release in the territory, and the biggest opening day in South Korea this year.

Currently, The Mummy is dominating South Korea with 59% of the market share. It also helps that it’s a holiday there.

Cruise’s 2014 actioner Edge of Tomorrow was a huge hit in South Korea, opening to $10.5M and earning $38M, the film’s second-biggest territory outside of China. Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation was even bigger, debuting to $13.8M in 2015 and ending its run at $41.6M.

This weekend, The Mummy, a reboot of Uni’s popular early millennium franchise, will land in 63 overseas territories, including key markets such as China, the UK, Mexico, Germany, Australia, Brazil and Russia. France and Japan come later.