Refresh for latest…: International box office numbers are beginning to roll in on Universal’s The Mummy with the Tom Cruise-starring pic at $20.5M through Thursday in 37 markets. Directed by Alex Kurtzman, the monster movie — which is facing an uphill battle with critics — has also opened in China today. The bow there is estimated at $18.7M (RMB 127.4M) which is not included in the number above. In the Middle Kingdom, this is the the biggest opening day for a Cruise vehicle.

The launch in China sets the movie up for a roughly $50M weekend there, despite the fact that local reviews site Douban has it at a 4.8 out of 10. Still, international will be where this Dark Universe starter does its best business. Domestically, it’s suffering from poor critical reaction — although its Thursday previews bested recent Cruise comps outside the Mission: Impossible series.

The Mummy, which launches Uni’s new monster franchise, unwrapped with a fantastic start in Korea this past Tuesday (a holiday) and is now at about $11M there.

Other notable bows include Russia on Thursday with $1.6M and 62% market share for the biggest Cruise opening day ever. Brazil yesterday was also Cruise’s best bow with $526K.

Projections ahead of offshore openings this weekend had the film at a range of $125M-$135M. It will ultimately likely fall within the $130-$140M range, but is not expected to have great legs.