Refresh for latest…: International box office numbers are beginning to roll in on Universal’s The Mummy with the Tom Cruise-starring pic at $20.5M through Thursday in 37 markets. Directed by Alex Kurtzman, the monster movie — which is facing an uphill battle with critics — has also opened in China today. The bow there is estimated at $18.7M (RMB 127.4M) which is not included in the number above. In the Middle Kingdom, this is the the biggest opening day for a Cruise vehicle.
The launch in China sets the movie up for a roughly $50M weekend there, despite the fact that local reviews site Douban has it at a 4.8 out of 10. Still, international will be where this Dark Universe starter does its best business. Domestically, it’s suffering from poor critical reaction — although its Thursday previews bested recent Cruise comps outside the Mission: Impossible series.
The Mummy, which launches Uni’s new monster franchise, unwrapped with a fantastic start in Korea this past Tuesday (a holiday) and is now at about $11M there.
Other notable bows include Russia on Thursday with $1.6M and 62% market share for the biggest Cruise opening day ever. Brazil yesterday was also Cruise’s best bow with $526K.
Projections ahead of offshore openings this weekend had the film at a range of $125M-$135M. It will ultimately likely fall within the $130-$140M range, but is not expected to have great legs.
i know the movie’s getting bad reviews and it might be one of the worst but i’m really rooting for the dark universe so this movie needs to be successful.
In the U.S, this movie is gonna be no monster.