Alphas alumna Laura Mennell and Eijiro Ozaki (Little Boy) have signed on for recurring roles in the third season of Amazon’s flagship drama series The Man In The High Castle.

Mennell will play Hedda Parsons, a New York gossip columnist type who is queen of the NY Nazi Reich social scene. Ozaki will portray Admiral Inokuchi, a Japanese admiral who is a cool, calm, rational pragmatist.

Based on Philip K. Dick’s Hugo Award-winning 1962 alternate history novel, The Man In The High Castle explores what would have happened if the Allied Powers had lost World War II. Mennell and Ozaki join a cast that includes new series regulars Jason O’Mara, William Forsythe, Michael Gaston, who was promoted to regular from recurring, as well as returning stars Rupert Evans, Rufus Sewell, Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, Alexa Davalos, Luke Kleintank, DJ Qualls, Joel De La Fuente, Brennan Brown, and Bella Heathcote.

Mennell, known for her lead role on Syfy’s Alphas, most recently played vampire Rebecca in the rebooted Van Helsing series. She’ll next be seen as the female lead in Peter Farrelly’s upcoming series Loudermilk. Mennell is repped by Kim Callahan at Industry Entertainment and Vickie Petronio at Play Management in Vancouver.

Ozaki can most recently be seen on Comedy Central’s The Gorburger Show. His other TV credits include Heroes Reborn, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Extant. He’s repped by Smith & Hervey/Grimes Talent Agency & Amuse Group USA.