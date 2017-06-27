A&E Network has set 10 PM Wednesday, August 2 for the premiere of Rob Lowe’s new reality series The Lowe Files, from Critical Content.

The nine-episode series follows Lowe and his two sons, Matthew and John Owen, as they travel through the country to explore infamous unsolved mysteries.

In each episode, Lowe and his sons seek out a mysterious story or spooky legend and immerse themselves in the exploration and debate of the experience. Their missions include exploring an alien base located 2,000 feet underwater off the coast of Malibu, CA; working with a renowned shaman at Preston Castle, an abandoned boys’ reformatory; and training with a top-secret government operative in methods of Remote Viewing, a challenge to identify images from great distances.

The Lowe Files is produced for A&E Network by Critical Content. Executive producers for Critical Content are Tom Forman, Jon Beyer, Brad Bishop and Douglas McCallie. Rob Lowe serves as executive producer. Executive producers for A&E Network are Elaine Frontain Bryant, Amy Savitsky and Devon Hammonds.

Watch the first-look trailer above and let us know what you think.