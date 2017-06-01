The Limehouse Golem, produced by Stephen Woolley and starring Billy Nighy and Olivia Cooke, has been picked up for U.S. theatrical release by RLJ Entertainment. The thriller, which first premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year, will be released into theater and on VOD on Sept. 8.

Based on the novel Dan Leno and the Limehouse Golem by Peter Ackroyd, the film was written by Jane Goldman (Kingsmen, The Woman in Black), directed by Juan Carlos Medina (Painless). Besides Woolley, it was also produced by Joanna Laurie (Hyena) and Elizabeth Karlsen (Carol).

The film also stars Douglas Booth (Pride, Prejudice and Zombies), Daniel Mays (Line of Duty) and Eddie Marsan (Sherlock Homes, Ray Donovan).

The plot? The city of London is gripped with fear as a serial killer – dubbed The Limehouse Golem – is on the loose and leaving cryptic messages written in his victim’s blood. With few leads and increasing public pressure, Scotland Yard assigns the case to Inspector Kildare (Nighy) – a seasoned detective with a troubled past and a sneaking suspicion he’s being set up to fail. Faced with a long list of suspects, including music hall star Dan Leno (Booth), Kildare must get help from a witness who has legal troubles of her own (Cooke) so he can stop the murders and bring the killer to justice.

“The film’s “whodunit” plot engages moviegoers to take a thrilling ride with the film’s cast,” said Mark Ward, RLJE’s chief acquisitions officer.

RLJ Entertainment’s Ward and Jess De Leo negotiated the deal with WME Global on behalf of the filmmakers. HanWay Films is handling international sales and distribution.