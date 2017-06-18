Several new Specialty titles opened this weekend with single engagements, including documentary Hare Krishna: The Mantra, The Movement and The Swami Who Started It All from Abramorama, grossing $21,473 from one showing in New York, which by default gave the film the weekend’s highest per theater average among all reporting releases as of Sunday. IFC Films’ The Journey with Timothy Spall and Colm Meaney followed closely with a gross of over $34K in two locations in its debut.

The weekend’s widest Specialty opener was The Book of Henry from Focus Features, which took in over $1.4M in 579 locations Friday to Sunday. Sony Pictures Classics opener Maudie with Sally Hawkins and Ethan Hawke launched in four locations Friday, grossing just under $50K. Other single theater debuts include Rialto Pictures’ U.S. opening of 1963 Italian feature Il Boom ($8,700), Film Movement’s Mika ($8,100) and Oscilloscope’s Lost In Paris ($4,500). Roadside Attractions/Film Nation expanded Beatriz at Dinner in its second weekend, holding strong at over $715K in 77 theaters. Searchlight’s My Cousin Rachel was more tepid at $535K in 531 locations. The Hero from The Orchard went to over two dozen theaters grossing well over $135K, also in its second frame. And in its sixth weekend of release, Sony Pictures Classics added 271 theaters for Paris Can Wait, grossing nearly $744K.

Abramorama

Abramorama’s Hare Krishna: The Mantra, The Movement and The Swami Who Started It All, which focuses on the life of Srila Prabhupada, who in the 1960s tapped the counter-culture in America, igniting the Hare Krishna movement in this country, had an impressive start in a single New York location. The feature grossed $21,473 Friday to Sunday.

Abramorama pointed out Sunday that the feature performed despite not receiving a New York Times review. “It exceeded our projections, indicating that it reached beyond the Hare Krishna community,” explained Abramorama’s Richard Abramowitz Sunday. The title will next head to L.A. on June 23 as well as other cities around the country. Moving forward, the feature will have a mix of one-night screenings and traditional runs.

In two New York theaters, IFC Films’ The Journey grossed $34,364 Friday to Sunday, averaging $17,182, the second best of the weekend overall. Starring Timothy Spall and Colm Meaney. The film follows two men from opposite sides of the political spectrum who came together to change the course of history in Northern Ireland. The company said that its grosses “almost doubled” from Friday to Saturday.

“We think the the strong reviews certainly led to an older audience being a key demographic that supported the opening,” commented IFC Films’ Mark Boxer. “We also saw a great number of Irish groups coming out for the film.” The Journey will open the top fifty markets by July 4th weekend.

Sony Pictures Classics

Aisling Walsh’s Maudie starring Sally Hawkins and Ethan Hawke bowed in four L.A. and New York locations Friday after playing the Los Angeles Film Festival earlier in the week. Maudie is estimated to have grossed $49,842 in the 3-day period, averaging $12,461. Said SPC co-president Michael Barker earlier this week about the release: “It’s very different from the commercial films coming out now. Also, Sally Hawkins and Ethan Hawke give incredible performances.” Maudie will head to San Francisco, Chicago and Washington, D.C. next week and will expand by another dozen cities a week later.

Focus Features’ The Book of Henry by Colin Trevorrow had by far the biggest start among the new Specialties this weekend. In 579 theaters in its first weekend, the feature starring Naomi Watts, Jaeden Lieberher, Jacob Tremblay and Sarah Silverman grossed over $1.4M, averaging a so-so $2,431. Focus said that the title scored a combined 86% in the top two boxes (‘Excellent’ or ‘Very Good’) in its polling data with 65% giving a “definite recommend.” Audiences were predominantly female with 39% over 55 years-old.

“While we’d certainly hoped to be a little quicker out of the gate, we are encouraged that the film is being embraced by audiences who scored it in the high eighties in exit polls,” noted Lisa Bunnell, president, Distribution at Focus Sunday morning. “Colin Trevorrow made an original, ambitious, heartfelt film, and we’re proud to be a part of it.”

Rialto Pictures opened 1963 Italian feature Il Boom by Vittorio De Sica at New York’s Film Forum, the film’s first-ever U.S. release, to a strong start. Il Boom grossed $8,700 at the downtown theater. Rialto said it will take the title to Los Angeles in late July with other major cities set to follow.

Oscilloscope

Also opening were Film Movement’s Mika and Oscilloscope’s Lost In Paris in single locations. Mika took in $8,100, while Lost In Paris grossed $4,500. Lost In Paris will open in L.A. July 7 with the rest of the top 25 markets slated for July 14, coinciding with Bastille Day.

Beatriz At Dinner from Roadside Attractions/Film Nation played an additional 72 theaters in its second weekend of release. Directed by Miguel Arteta, the satirical comedy grossed just over $715K in 77 locations, averaging a robust $9,286 (-69%). Last weekend, the feature starring Salma Hayek grossed over $150K, averaging $30K in its initial five locations. Its cume is now $921K. Beatriz At Dinner will head to about 350 runs on June 23.

Searchlight added just eight additional theaters for My Cousin Rachel in its second frame. The feature grossed $535K in 531 locations, averaging $1,008 (-45%). Rachel took in $954K in its debut weekend, averaging $1,824. Its cume is at over $1.97M.

The Orchard added 23 runs for The Hero starring Sam Elliott for week 2. The title grossed $135,646 in 27 locations, averaging $5,024 (-58%) The Hero opened in four theaters last weekend, grossing $48,414, averaging $12,104. The Hero has cumed $195,539.

In its third weekend, Cohen Media Group’s Churchill is closing in on $1M, with a cume at over $988K as of this weekend. The film though, played 127 fewer theaters vs. the previous weekend. In sixty locations, Churchill grossed just under $81K, averaging $1,350.

Sony Pictures Classics

Sony Pictures Classics expanded Paris Can Wait starring Diane Lane and Alec Baldwin by 271 runs over the previous weekend in its sixth weekend of release. The feature grossed $743,751 in 447 theaters, averaging $1,664. Paris Can Wait grossed $457,207 the weekend prior, averaging $2,598. It has cumed over $3.22M.

And well into its theatrical release, Menemsha Films’ The Women’s Balcony saw a PTA increase over the prior weekend along with a small expansion. The feature grossed $87,157 in 27 locations, averaging $3,227. The Women’s Balcony averaged $3,088 last weekend in 14 theaters. The feature began its initial theatrical run four months ago in L.A., though it hasn’t been in theaters in all consecutive weeks. It played South Florida locations starting March 10, but the company said its “real opening” took place May 26 in New York. Its cume to date stands at just over $505K. The company expects it will top $1M over its theatrical run.

Focus Features

NEW RELEASES

The Book of Henry (Focus Features) NEW [579 Theaters] Weekend $1,407,405, Average $2,431

Hare Krishna: The Mantra, The Movement and The Swami Who Started It All (Abramorama) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $21,473

Il Boom (Rialto Pictures) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $8,700

The Journey (IFC Films) NEW [2 Theaters] Weekend $34,364, Average $17,182

Lost In Paris (Oscilloscope) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $4,500

Mika (Film Movement) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $8,100

Maudie (Sony Pictures Classics) NEW [4 Theaters] Weekend $49,842, Average $12,461

Roadside Attractions/FilmNation

RETURNING/SECOND WEEKEND

Beatriz At Dinner (Roadside Attractions/FilmNation) Week 2 [77 Theaters] Weekend $715,047, Average $9,286, Cume $921,075

My Cousin Rachel (Fox Searchlight) Week 2 [531 Theaters] Weekend $535,000, Average $1,008, Cume $1,979,163

The Hero (The Orchard) Week 2 [27 Theaters] Weekend $135,646, Average $5,024, Cume $195,539

Night School (Oscilloscope) Week 2 [2 Theater] Weekend $1,500, Average $750, Cume $4,209

HOLDOVERS / THIRD+ WEEKENDS

3 Idiotas (Lionsgate/Pantelion) Week 3 [46 Theaters] Weekend $30,000, Average $652, Cume $1,191,485

IFC Films

Band Aid (IFC Films) Week 3 [24 Theaters] Weekend $36,480, Average $1,520, Cume $119,363

Churchill (Cohen Media Group) Week 3 [60 Theaters] Weekend $80,998, Average $1,350, Cume $988,622

The Exception (A24/DirecTV) Week 3 [14 Theaters] Weekend $41,361, Average $2,954, Cume $91,343

Lowriders (BH Tilt) Week 6 [40 Theaters] Weekend $60,430, Average $1,511, Cume $6,117,480

Manifesto (FilmRise) Week 6 [5 Theater] Weekend $5,000, Average $1,000, Cume $90,384

Paris Can Wait (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 6 [447 Theaters] Weekend $743,751, Average $1,664, Cume $3,225,613

The Wedding Plan (Roadside Attractions) Week 6 [54 Theaters] Weekend $51,945, Average $962, Cume $1,295,581

Risk (Neon) Week 7 [5 Theaters] Weekend $305, Average $61, Cume $197,204

One Week And A Day (Oscilloscope) Week 8 [2 Theaters] Weekend $1,250, Average $625, Cume $39,667

Jeremiah Tower: The Last Magnificent (The Orchard) Week 9 [13 Theaters] Weekend $6,030, Average $464, Cume $221,131

Norman: The Moderate Rise & Tragic Fall Of a New York Fixer (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 10 [45 Theaters] Weekend $32,940, Average $732, Cume $3,735,797

Neon

Colossal (Neon) Week 11 [16 Theaters] Weekend $2,817, Average $176, Cume $3,020,638

Truman (FilmRise Releasing) Week 11 [5 Theaters] Weekend $2,000, Average $400, Cume $208,923

The Women’s Balcony (Menemsha Films) Week 16 (non-consecutive) [27 Theaters] Weekend $87,157, Average $3,227, Cume $505,053

Kedi (Oscilloscope) Week 19 [10 Theaters] Weekend $8,000, Average $800, Cume $2,723,288