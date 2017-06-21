In one of the first major script buys for the upcoming Paramount Network (currently Spike TV), the network has put in development half-hour single camera comedy The Interventionist, executive produced by Tom Arnold and Kapital Entertainment’s Aaron Kaplan.

Written by Steve Pink (High Fidelity), The Interventionist is based on Tom’s life as a recovering addict and interventionist for substance abusers in LA.

Deadline Archive/Alex Hardcastle via Twitter

Arnold, Pink and Kaplan executive produce with Alex Hardcastle, Glenn Porter and Kapital’s Dana Honor. Hardcastle (Grace and Frankie, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) is set to direct the potential pilot.

Arnold and Pink are both former clients of Kaplan when he was a top agent at WMA. Pink recently reunited with Kaplan, directing the pilot for the Kapital Entertainment CBS single-camera comedy pilot Hannah Royce’s Questionable Choices and an episode of Kapital’s Netflix series Santa Clarita Diet.

“Tom’s stories as an interventionist are incredible,” Kaplan said. “I loved working with him as my client (when I was an agent), and we’ve been looking for something to work on together for the past many years so I’m so excited to be working with him, Steve and Alex on The Interventionist! “

This also marks Kaplan’s return to Viacom where he landed some of his first series orders as a producer with the 2013 Nick and Nite comedies Instant Mom, which ran for three seasons, and Wendell and Vinnie.

Veteran comedy actor Arnold has been open about his struggles with addiction over the years and the fight to stay sober. (you can watch one interview with him on the subject below). Arnold is repped by MGMT Entertainment, ICM Partners and Bloom Hergott.

Hardcastle recently directed the pilot and multiple subsequent episodes for comedy American Woman, starring Alicia Silverstone, which is part of the slate of original series that will launch the rebranded Paramount Network in early 2018. He is with WME. Pink is repped by UTA.