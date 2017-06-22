Alexis Bledel will be back for Season 2 of The Handmaid’s Tale. Gilmore Girls alumna Bledel, who guest-starred in Season 1, will return as a series regular in Season 2, reprising her role as Offglen.

The 13-episode second season is scheduled to go back into production this fall and will premiere in 2018.

Created by Bruce Miller, the drama series, based on the novel by Margaret Atwood, is the story of life in the dystopia of Gilead, a totalitarian society in what was formerly part of the United States. Facing environmental disasters and a plunging birthrate, Gilead is ruled by a twisted fundamentalism regime that treats women as property of the state.

As one of the few remaining fertile women, Offred (Elisabeth Moss) is a Handmaid in the Commander’s household, one of the caste of women forced into sexual servitude as a last desperate attempt to repopulate a devastated world. In this terrifying society where one wrong word could end her life, Offred navigates between Commanders, their cruel Wives, domestic Marthas, and her fellow Handmaids – where anyone could be a spy for Gilead – all with one goal: to survive and find the daughter that was taken from her.

Miller, Warren Littlefield (Fargo), Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, and Illene Chaiken executive. The Handmaid’s Tale is produced by MGM Television and internationally distributed by MGM.

