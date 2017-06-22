EXCLUSIVE: British newspaper company The Guardian has signed with Storied Media Group to package its articles — both new and archived over the last two centuries — for feature and TV projects. This gives the publisher (which has the UK newspapers The Guardian and The Observer) a stake in projects based on the IP it generates. Most recently, that has included the Edward Snowden saga and the London Hatton Garden Heist. The Guardian continues its relationship with Tavistock Wood, which covers them in the UK and European film and TV marketplace.

“Guardian journalism is bold, always exciting and enjoys a unique historical perspective given its origins as an outsider looking into ‘The System,’ said SMG CEO Todd Hoffman, whose company brokers option deals for publications that include The New York Times, NPR, the Smithsonian Institute, Huffington Post, and The Washington Post. These have informed such films as Patriots Day, Deepwater Horizon, American Honey, and many others.