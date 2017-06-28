Twentieth Century Fox unwraps P.T. Barnum-inspired musical The Greatest Showman on December 25 this year, and today has dropped the first trailer for the Hugh Jackman-starrer. Directed by Michael Gracey, the showbiz origins story features original songs by La La Land‘s Oscar winning lyricists Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Jackman plays Barnum, a visionary who rose from nothing to create a spectacle that became a worldwide sensation. The actor made a surprise appearance at exhibitors’ confab CineEurope last week in Barcelona to introduce the trailer above and called Greatest Showman a film “about taking risks and celebrating what makes each and every one of us different, special and unique.”

The footage sees Barnum at a crossroads after losing his office job and sparking the idea to “put on a show.” He recruits the various characters who will join the troupe, convincing Zac Efron to “run away and join the circus” — and “inventing” the term “show business” along the way. It’s all set to Keala Settle’s Bearded Woman singing what is likely to be a breakout tune, “This Is Me.”

Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson and Zendaya also star in the film that’s penned by Jenny Bicks and Bill Condon. Producers are Laurence Mark, Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping.