Kimberly Hébert Gregory (Vice Principals) has been tapped as a female lead opposite Jason Ritter on the new ABC light drama series The Gospel of Kevin. In a recasting, she replaces Cristela Alonzo who played the role in the pilot.

Written/executive produced by Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters, The Gospel of Kevin, from ABC Studios, centers on Kevin (Ritter), a down-on-his-luck man who is tasked by God with a mission to save the world. Kevin is a cluelessly self-serving jerk who’s on a dangerous path to despair. After a failed suicide attempt, he’s going home to stay with his widowed twin sister and niece for a time, only to be met with a crisis in the person Yvette (Gregory). Tough-talking but not without compassion, a “source of luminescence” and clearly divine, Yvette is a “warrior for God,” who explains to Kevin that he’s been “tasked with a sacred mission.”

Gregory was already in the ABC/ABC Studios fold with a co-starring role in another light one-hour pilot, Unit Zero, toplined by Toni Collette, from the Black-ish duo of exec producer Kenya Barris and supervising producer Lindsey Shockley.

Gregory is known for her work on HBO’s Vice Principals as Principal Dr. Belinda Brown. She is repped by Don Buchwald & Associates.