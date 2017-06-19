Tony Danza is returning to series television with The Good Cop, a dramedy crime procedural for Netflix. The Internet network has given a 10-episode straight-to-series order to the hourlong project inspired by a format from Israeli production company Yes. The project hails from Monk creator/executive producer Andy Breckman and director/executive producer Randy Zisk.

Written by Breckman, who serves as showrunner, The Good Cop centers on Tony Sr. (Danza), a disgraced former NYPD officer who never followed the rules. He lives with his son, Tony Jr., an earnest, obsessively honest NYPD detective who makes a point of always following the rules. This “odd couple” become unofficial partners as Tony Sr. offers his overly cautious son blunt, streetwise advice on everything from handling suspects to handling women.

Breckman, Zisk and 3 Arts’ Howard Klein executive produce alongside Yes, with Zisk set to direct the first episode of the Netflix original production. Filming is slated to begin in New York later this year.

“We’re excited to bring viewers the return of Tony Danza, one of television’s most beloved icons,” said Cindy Holland, VP Original Content for Netflix. “The Good Cop is a funny, charming procedural series that we think our members will love.”

The Good Cop follows in the footsteps of Monk as a comedic crime procedural.

Said Breckman: “Many cop shows feature dark and provocative material: psycho-sexual killers; twisted, grim, flawed detectives. Many address the most controversial issues of the day. I watch a lot of them. God bless ’em all. But the show I want to produce is playful, family-friendly and a celebration of old-fashioned puzzle-solving.”

For his role, New Yorker Danza will be able to draw on his real-life connection to the NYPD as a member of the board of directors for the its Police Athletic League.

Danza became a household name with his starring turns on back-to-back hit sitcoms Taxi and Who’s the Boss. He most recently starred in the Broadway musical comedy Honeymoon in Vegas and co-starred in the indie feature Don Jon.

The series was packaged by CAA. Danza is repped by CAA and manager Dan Farah. Breckman is repped by CAA and attorneys Cliff Gilbert-Lurie and Eric Sherman. Zisk is represented by CAA, Rain Management and attorney Jared Levine.