Wendi McLendon-Covey showed up in full Beverly Goldberg mode at Deadline’s annual The Contenders Emmy event on behalf of ABC’s hit comedy The Goldbergs. Onstage with TVLine’s Michael Ausiello, “Beverly” was asked among numerous topics about her obsession with former First Lady Nancy Reagan. “Her whole thing is just say no. Is that all you want to say?” Beverly queried to the audience in the DGA theater packed with TV Academy and guild voters.

“That speaks to me as a mom right there that is an incomplete thought. It should be, ‘Just say no — it all looks delicious, thank you, but my mother will kick my ass.’ ” She was just getting started: “And than my mother will make friends with your mother, get an invite to your house and kick your ass, but then it’s too late, we all have to go on vacation together. Isn’t it just easier not to do drugs?”

The Goldbergs, which recently wrapped its fourth season, has scored a two-season renewal from the network.

