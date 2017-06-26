STXfilms has released the first trailer for The Foreigner, the action thriller being directed by Casino Royale‘s Martin Campbell and starring Jackie Chan and Pierce Brosnan. The drop comes ahead of the pic’s October 13 theatrical release.

It certainly feels like a departure for Chan, who has made a fine career of playing good guys with smiles on their faces even when jumping out windows and hanging off ledges. He’s the protagonist here but in a different way: as a humble London businessman whose long-buried past erupts in a revenge-fueled vendetta when his teenage daughter is killed in a senseless act of politically motivated terrorism. He is relentless is the search for the terrorists, and he is forced into a cat-and-mouse conflict with a British government official (Brosnan) whose own past may hold clues to the killers’ identities.

David Marconi wrote the script based on Stephen Leather’s novel The Chinaman. Chan, Wayne Marc Godfrey, Arthur Sarkissian, Qi Jian Hong, Claire Kupchak, Scott Lumpkin, Jamie Marshall and Cathy Schulman are producers. STX has had this in the works since securing Chan in June 2015.

Check out the trailer above.