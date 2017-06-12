EXCLUSIVE: A24 will be releasing Sean Baker’s The Florida Project on October 6 in limited release. The New York-based distributor won the bidding for the title out of Directors’ Fortnight over Neon, Amazon and Bleecker Street.

The Florida Project stars Willem Dafoe and newcomers Brooklynn Prince, Valeria Cotto, Christopher Rivera and Bria Vinaite and tells the story of three children whose parents live in the dingy hotels of Orlando, Florida near Disney’s The Magic Kingdom. While the kids carry on adventures that Tom Sawyer might envy, their parents deal with the baggage of their lower economic status. Dafoe plays a cranky hotel manager who is deeply connected to the children and their well being.

Baker wrote the script with Chris Bergoch. The film is produced by Baker, Bergoch, Kevin Chinoy, Andrew Duncan, Alex Saks, Francesca Silvestri and Shih-Ching Tsou.

Baker’s Tangerine was nominated for four 2016 Independent Spirit Awards including best feature and won best supporting female for Mya Taylor. The transgender actress also won the breakthrough actor award at the Gothams for her portrayal of a sex worker in the film, while Tangerine also took home the audience award.

Among specialty fare on October 6, there’s not a lot so far: Music Box’s documentary Chavela about Grammy-winning Latin American singer debuts on October 4 while Focus Features expands its release of its Stephen Frears Queen Victoria film Victoria and Abdul. On the wide release side, the weekend of Oct. 6-8 is pretty heavy duty, led by Warner Bros./Alcon’s Blade Runner 2049, 20th Century Fox’s The Mountain Between Us, and Lionsgate/Hasbro’s My Little Pony.