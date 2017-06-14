EXCLUSIVE: The Female Brain, a romantic ensemble comedy about modern-day relationships, is making its world premiere Saturday at the Los Angeles Film Festival. Directed by and starring comedian Whitney Cummings and written by her and Neal Brennan, the pic also stars Sofia Vergara, Toby Kebbell, James Marsden, Lucy Punch, Beanie Feldstein, Cecily Strong, Blake Griffin and Deon Cole.

Produced by Black Bicycle Entertainment’s Erika Olde and Michael Roiff, The Female Brain is a different take on romantic relationships, looking at male vs. female brain functions and adding commentary along the way about the stages of love: attraction; finding the right romantic balance; parenting; expressing emotion; or simply admitting shortcomings when a bathroom remodel goes awry. CAA is repping sales at the fest.

“I am proud of what Whitney has accomplished and can’t wait for audiences to fall in love with this film,” Olde told Deadline. “It is not just entertaining but insightful as it also reveals a scientific understanding behind the neurology of the female brain. It’s a true illumination of gender differences, and how that affects our relationships.”

Check out the clip above. The pic premieres Saturday at 5:45 PM at Arclight Culver City 2.