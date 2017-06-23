Jason Ensler is joining Fox’s horror drama The Exorcist as an executive producer/director for its upcoming second season. In addition to his duties on the show, stemming from him directing two episodes of The Exorcist‘s first season, he also has signed a deal with the studio behind it, 20th Century Fox TV.

The Exorcist, based on William Peter Blatty’s bestseller and the classic 1973 movie, scored an Season 2 renewal after a modestly rated but steady freshman run, which averaged a 1.2 adults 18-49 rating (Live+7). The Exorcist, whose first season was toplined by Ben Daniels, Alfonso Herrera and Geena Davis, is liked creatively by the network, and the pitch for next season by creator/executive producer Jeremy Slater was well received.

Daniels and Herrera are returning in Season 2, reprising their roles as priests Marcus and Tomas, respectively, as they tackle a new case with a new family.

This past season, Ensler directed the NBC drama pilot Redliners, inspired by the literary works of best-selling True Blood author Charlaine Harris. He also has helmed episodes of Lethal Weapon, Grace and Frankie, Red Band Society and 2 Broke Girls. Ensler is repped by WME and the Pitt Group.