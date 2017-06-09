For Episode #1 of our new The Deadline Podcast, we explore the conundrum of summer tentpoles — too many and too familiar. The major studios are writing ever bigger checks to support their summer franchises but are worried whether the overseas market is as buoyant as it seemed a few years ago. Still, foreign ticket buyers seem to be supporting some provocative films like Get Out that in the recent past would have been considered problem pictures.

Given all this, filmmakers have to bite the bullet and focus on sequels and prequels, even though many support the famous thesis of Francis Coppola, who felt that making sequels is basically like making the same movie over and over again. On the other hand, some young filmmakers welcome what Steven Spielberg famously called “the whiplash” — moving from genre to genre and never repeating yourself.

Listen below: