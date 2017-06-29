In Episode 4 of The Deadline Podcast, Mike Fleming Jr joins me to review the options facing filmmakers in creating movies for streaming services versus for theaters. How do audiences respond to a major Netflix comedy-satire like Brad Pitt’s War Machine, viewing it at home compared sharing it with a crowd of filmgoers? Netflix opens possibilities for making films that studios may consider too risky and too expensive, but filmmakers may lose out on awards possibilities.

Meanwhile, the failure of Baywatch could signal problems for R-rated summer movies as distributors ponder whether “family movies” should still “own” summer rather than the bawdier R-rated movies inspired by Deadpool.

