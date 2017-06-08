Following sibling CBS, which announced its fall premiere dates last week, the CW network also has unveiled its fall plans. Like CBS, the CW is sticking to tradition, once again rolling out its lineup a couple of weeks after the start of the season. Its premiere week starts Monday, Oct. 9, with all series debuting that week, including new additions Dynasty, a reboot of the classic soap, and military drama Valor.

As usual, the CW will use the iHeartRadio Music Festival to kick off the fall and promote its lineup in the days leading to the fall launch.

Here is The CW’s Fall 2017 premiere schedule:

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 4

8:00-10:00 PM IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 6

8:00-10:00 PM IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL

MONDAY, OCTOBER 9

8:00-9:00 PM SUPERGIRL (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM VALOR (Series Premiere)

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 10

8:00-9:00 PM THE FLASH (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW (Season Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 11

8:00-9:00 PM RIVERDALE (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM DYNASTY (Series Premiere)

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 12

8:00-9:00 PM SUPERNATURAL (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM ARROW (Season Premiere)

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 13

8:00-9:00 PM CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM JANE THE VIRGIN (Season Premiere)