NBC said today that the mass-shooting-themed episode of The Carmichael Show that was pulled after a gunman shot five people at a GOP congressional baseball team practice in Alexandria, VA, now will air at 9 PM Wednesday.

Series star Jerrod Carmichael at the time called it “criminal” the the network would ax the episode on a day when two mass shootings took place in the United States. Later on June 14, three people were shot dead and other injured by a former employee at a UPS facility in San Francisco.

“We handled the episode with as much love and integrity as we could,” Carmichael told Chelsea Handler on her Netflix talk show two weeks ago. “To pull that is just criminal. It does a disservice to the viewer, it does a disservice to you, it does a disservice to all of us.”

Titled “Shoot-Up-Able,” the episode sees Jerrod (Carmichael) survive a mass shooting at a mall. He then fights against being coddled by his family and being labeled a victim. Things are made harder when he’s forced to tell a police officer exactly what he saw. David Alan Grier, Loretta Devine, Amber Stevens West, Lil Rel Howery and Tiffany Haddish co-star.

There have been more than 150 mass shootings — defined as incidents with four or more victims — so far this year, resulting in nearly 300 deaths and 730 injuries, per massshootingtracker.org. So here’s hoping NBC isn’t compelled to postpone the episode again unexpectedly.