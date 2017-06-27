We won’t be seeing Julian Gale in The Blacklist. Enrique Murciano tweeted that he will not be returning to the NBC drama series for Season 5.

The Without A Trace alum recurred in the final four episodes of Season 4, including the two-part finale, as Julian Gale, an FBI investigator and former colleague of Ressler (Diego Klattenhoff), whose obsessive tendencies made him both a valuable agent and a potential liability. Murciano was brought on to the series with an option to become a series regular in the fifth season, but the show declined.

Meanwhile, original cast member Ryan Eggold will be returning to The Blacklist Season 5 as a series regular following the cancellation of spinoff The Blacklist: Redemption.

Murciano most recently played Detective Marco Diaz on Bloodline, and also had key recurring roles on SundanceTV’s Hap and Leonard and Starz’s Power.