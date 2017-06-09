Fox has opted not to go forward with The Beast, its medical drama pilot from former ER executive producer Neal Baer.

The Beast was the last of six Fox drama pilots to get a pickup in mid-February, putting extra pressure on the project, a single-lead medical procedural. It was subsequently rolled for casting reasons, an inevitable occurrence when close to 100 pilots/TV series on broadcast as well as cable and streaming are casting at the same time.

Fox has ultimately passed on The Beast, which was one of two medical drama pilots ordered by Fox this season, along with The Resident, which was produced and went to series, giving Fox a medical drama on the schedule for next season.

The Beast was one of two hourlong pilots to be rolled this season because of casting difficulties, along with CBS’ untitled Paul Attanasio family cop drama. There are no current plans for that pilot to be filmed, though it remains in development and a possibility for the next cycle.

Fox’s other drama pilot, vampire drama The Passage, whose production was postponed until after the upfronts, is wrapping casting. It is eyed for midseason with a backup script recently ordered.

Written by Law & Order: SVU veterans Baer, a practicing pediatrician, and Dawn DeNoon, The Beast was designed to each week follow three challenging medical cases tackled by one doctor. In the end, two of the patients would live, one would die.