Universal has dropped the trailer to DreamWorks Pictures’s forthcoming war drama Thank You For Your Service, the directorial film from American Sniper scribe Jason Hall. Based on the David Finkel’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and adapted by Hall, the pic is due out in theaters October 27.

Starring Miles Teller, Haley Bennett, Amy Schumer, the film follows a group of U.S. soldiers returning from Iraq who struggle to integrate back into family and civilian life, while living with the memory of a war that threatens to destroy them long after they’ve left the battlefield.

Joe Cole, Beulah Koale, Scott Haze, Keisha Castle-Hughes, Brad Beyer, Omar Dorsey and Jayson Warner Smith co-star. Jon Kilik produced the project with Ann Ruark serving as executive producer.

See the trailer above.