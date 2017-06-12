As DC Comics feels some momentum thanks to the box office smash of Wonder Woman, Turner and IMG’s esports tournament brand ELeague is teaming with Warner Bros. and NetherRealm Studios to bring DC characters to televised esports.

Injustice 2, a game full of DC characters, will be the centerpiece of the first ELeague Injustice 2 World Championship. TBS will carry featured matches live during the open qualifying round on Saturday, Oct. 21. The tournament will see the top 16 Injustice 2 players in the world face off for $250,000 in prize money.

The sequel to the hit game Injustice: Gods Among Us, Injustice 2 allows players to build versions of their favorite DC characters. Players for the first time can personalize their favorite iconic characters, including Wonder Woman, Batman and Superman, with gear earned throughout the game. This feature allows gamers to take control of how their characters look, fight and develop.

The game will be the fourth for ELeague since it launched in 2016, following Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Overwatch and Street Fighter V.

Here is a trailer: