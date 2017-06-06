EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Sheridan has just signed with CAA. The talented writer makes the move just as he is transitioning to helmer, being named Best Director in the Un Certain Regard category at Cannes for his helming debut Wind River. Sheridan began as an actor, but emerged as a screenwriter in the Cormac McCarthy mold who quickly hit the A list writing Sicario and its upcoming sequel Soldado, and Hell Or High Water, which was nominated for four Oscars including Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay. Wind River, which stars Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen, premiered first at Sundance, and the version at Cannes was seven minutes tighter and got a long standing ovation at its premiere. The Weinstein Company will release the film August 4. Sheridan had been with Gersh, but CAA brokered the Wind River distribution deal with TWC.

Sheridan is branching out to TV, writing with plans to direct for TWC Yellowstone, a frontier family drama set on the largest contiguous ranch in the U.S. Kevin Costner will star in a project that was ordered straight to series by the Paramount Network. Sheridan continues to be managed by Jenny Wood at Elevate Entertainment. His attorney is Neil Meyer at Meyer & Downs.