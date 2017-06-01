EXCLUSIVE: Joe Lynch, whose directing credits include Knights Of Badassdom, Salma Hayek’s Everly and most recently the SXSW Midnighters thriller Mayhem starring Steven Yuen, has landed his next gig. He has been tapped to direct Taste, a horror pic penned by David Cohen. Erin Eggers, Chase Hudson and Matthew Porter of newbie production outfit Penchant Entertainment will produce with Cohen, whose writing credits include the Luke Evans-starrer No One Lives and the Black List script Subject Zero.

The pic, which qualified for the California tax credit, will shoot in Los Angeles this summer. The plot: When a young chef-on-the-rise is invited to cook for a revered master’s private supper club, what at first seems like a career-launching opportunity soon turns deadly with the discovery that she and her husband are at risk of becoming dinner themselves.

“I’ve been dying to direct something darker in the genre and when I read David’s script, which had a fantastic take on the current foodie/haute cuisine culture, I was pretty much salivating, pun intended,” Lynch said. “I’m thrilled to be working with Penchant to bring this fantastically twisted and exciting tale to life and make people rethink what’s for dinner.”

Penchant’s slate includes the Eric Heisserer and Zach Crawly TV project The Scrawl and movie The Mean Tide being directed by Shana Betz.

Lynch, whose Mayhem was picked up by RLJ Entertainment and AMC Networks’ Shudder at Cannes, is repped by Paradigm and Anonymous Content. Cohen is with Gersh and Plattform.