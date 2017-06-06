Tala Ashe has booked a series-regular role on Season 3 of the CW’s superhero drama DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. She will play Zari, a Muslim-American woman from the year 2030 who lives in a world of contradictions. Technology has brought about incredible change in her future, but human nature hasn’t kept pace. Fear, prejudice and a lack of care for the planet have forced Zari to become a “gray hat hacktivist.” She lives a double life and doesn’t realize that she has secret, latent powers derived from an ancient, mystical source.

Warner Bros. TV

Ashe joins Legends stars Brandon Routh, Victor Garber, Arthur Darvill, Dominic Purcell, Caity Lotz, Franz Drameh, Nick Zano, Amy Pemberton, Matt Letscher and Maisie Richardson-Sellers in the series from Berlanti TV and Warner Bros. TV.

Ashe appeared in ABC’s American Odyssey, NBC’s Smash and recent New York productions of The Profane and Troilus and Cressida. Other credits include Law & Order and spinoff Law & Order: Criminal Intent. She is repped by Don Buchwald & Associates and Primary Wave Entertainment.