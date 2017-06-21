The Season 2 cast of NBC’s drama series Taken is going to have a very different look. Only series regulars Clive Standen (Bryan Mills), and Jennifer Beals (Christina Hart) will return for the second season.

The shake-up is tied to the show’s change in creative direction under new showrunner Greg Plageman, who succeeds Alex Cary, who developed the series and served as executive producer/showrunner on Season 1. Renewed for a 16-episode Season 2, the new iteration is expected to adopt more procedural elements in the vein of NBC’s The Blacklist and Blindspot.

A prequel to Luc Besson’s hit movie franchise, Taken follows the origin story of younger, hungrier former Green Beret Bryan Mills (Standen) as he deals with a personal tragedy that shakes his world.

Deadline’s sister pub TVLine first reported the casting changes.

 