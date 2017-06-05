Former Person Of Interest executive producer/co-showrunner Greg Plageman has closed a deal to join NBC thriller drama Taken, which was renewed for a 16-episode second season. He succeeds Alex Cary, who developed the series — a prequel to Luc Besson’s hit movie franchise — and served as executive producer/showrunner on the first season. Taken returns for Season 2 in the fall in a new time slot, Friday 9 PM.

In Season 2, Taken, which has been a strong international seller for co-producers EuropaCorp TV USA and Universal TV, is expected to adopt more procedural elements in the vein of NBC’s The Blacklist and Blindspot, a genre that has been sought after by big international broadcasters.

Plageman has strong background in procedural drama with an ongoing mythology, having served as executive producer/co-showrunner on CBS’ Person Of Interest alongside creator Jonah Nolan for the series’ entire five-season run. His credits also include Cold Case, Law & Order and NYPD Blue.

Executive produced by Besson, Taken follows the origin story of younger, hungrier former Green Beret Bryan Mills (Clive Standen) as he deals with a personal tragedy that shakes his world. As he fights to overcome the trauma of the incident and exact revenge, Mills is pulled into a career as a deadly CIA operative, a job that awakens his very particular, and very dangerous, set of skills. In 30 years, this character is destined to become the Bryan Mills in the Taken films starring Liam Neeson.

Plageman is repped by WME.