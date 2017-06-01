Jenny Daly’s T Group Productions has signed an overall co-production deal with Sunshine Sachs sister company Madica Productions.

Under the pact, Madica will create, develop and produce unscripted and scripted programming with a focus of taking brands, talent and IP and converting them into content that will be co-produced with T Group in the U.S., Canada and internationally. Sunshine Sachs principal Shawn Sachs will work alongside Madica’s Managing Director Jeff Tahler and Manager of Development Sarah Lampert, who will be based out of both Sunshine Sachs West Hollywood offices as well as T Group’s Culver City office, and work closely with Daly, President of T Group, and Rob Lobl, Executive Vice President of Development and Current Programming. Daly along with Sachs and Tahler will serve as executive producers on all series.

Since its launch in 2013, Madica has produced across all genres, including documentary Abortion: Stories Women Tell for HBO, the interview series Mamarazzi for People/Entertainment Weekly Network and the docuseries, The Castle Next Door – The Novogratz Family Takes Hollywood for People.com. Additionally, Madica is currently developing a feature film with New Line Cinema and LeBron James’ SpringHill Entertainment based on a viral video optioned from the popular website Elite Daily.

“Madica as well as Sunshine Sachs has a reputation that speaks for itself. Shawn and Jeff have been very successful in many areas of this industry which has allowed them extensive relationships in the world of high-profile talent from seasoned writers to actors and to brands,” said Daly. “I am very excited to take these established connections and build amazing content suited just for them.”

“Jenny and the team at T Group have proven themselves to not only be top flight producers but forward thinking in the way they are positioning their company. It was evident from our first meeting that they shared our vision of where we want to take the business and we are really excited to be partner with them on our projects going forward,” noted Tahler and Sachs.

T Group’s current slate includes Ozzy and Jack’s World Detour (History), Return of the Mac (Pop), 24 to Life (LMN), Build it Like Bendrick (DIY), I Catfished My Kid (TLC), and Disney’s Fairytale Weddings (Freeform). The company also has co-production partnerships with Jack Osbourne’s Osbourne Media, Ann Roberts of Roberts Media, Simon Lythgoe of Legacy Productions and Beth Greenwald of Wax.