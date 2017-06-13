Sweat, the Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Lynn Nottage that was shut out at the Tony Awards, will close out its Broadway run on Sunday, June 25. The production began previews began March 4 and opened March 26 at Studio 54.

“Although Sweat is closing on Sunday, June 25 on Broadway, it will have very long life in regional theaters across the country, producers Stuart Thompson and Louise Gund said in a statement. “Lynn Nottage’s play is an electrifying look at our country told with passion and humor, and we are so very proud to have given Lynn her much-deserved Broadway debut. We thank our brilliant director Kate Whoriskey and our incredible cast for bringing Lynn’s prescient play so vividly to life at Studio 54.”

The story of Sweat and the people of Reading, PA will continue this summer with This Is Reading, a site-specific multimedia installation blending live performance and visual media which will occupy the historic Franklin Street Railroad Station in Downtown Reading from July 14-16 and July 21-23.

Sweat cast includes Carlo Albán (Oscar), James Colby (Stan), Khris Davis (Chris), Johanna Day (Tracey), John Earl Jelks (Brucie), Will Pullen (Jason), Lance Coadie Williams (Evan), Michelle Wilson (Cynthia), and Alison Wright (Jessie).

Sweat received the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Nottage is the first woman to win two Pulitzers for Drama and the first ever woman of color to win two Pulitzer Prizes in any category.

Sweat was the recipient of an Obie Award for playwriting and was nominated for three Tony Awards including Best Play, two nominations for Best Featured Actress in a Play (Johanna Day and Michelle Wilson); three Drama League Awards: Distinguished Production of a Play and Distinguished Performance (Johanna Day and Michelle Wilson); three Outer Critics Circle Awards: Outstanding Broadway Play, Outstanding Director of a Play (Kate Whoriskey), and Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play (Johanna Day); and two Drama Desk Awards including Outstanding Play. In addition, cast members Carlo Alban received a Theatre World Award and Will Pullen was honored with a 2017 Clarence Derwent Award.

Sweat is produced on Broadway by Stuart Thompson, Louise L. Gund, Tulchin Bartner Productions, Jon B. Platt, Roy Furman, Len Blavatnik, Shelly Mitchell, Scott Rudin, Ted Snowdon, Kevin Emrick, True Love Productions, John Gore, Deborah Taylor/Richard Winkler, and The Public Theater.