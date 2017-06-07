Susan B. Landau, a producer whose credits include 1993’s Cool Runnings, the 2000 TV-movie reunion Mary and Rhoda, and 1999’s An Ideal Husband, died May 31 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles following a brief illness. She was 65.

Her death was confirmed by her twin brother Paul Landau.

Landau, who also managed (Slumdog Millionaire writer Simon Beaufoy, Wayne’s World 2 director Stephen Surjik, The Originals co-executive producer Christopher Hollier), was the executive producer on the 1987 Emmy-nominated Walt Disney’s Wonderful World of Color: Young Harry Houdini, and the Ace Award-winning 1983 TV-movie Tiger Town.

Other producing credits include Mr. Destiny (1990), doc Get Bruce (1999) and All Over the Guy (2001).

“Her passion for life was an example to me for 30 years and will be my guiding voice always,” said friend and actress Rene Russo.

Landau, born in Brooklyn, N.Y., also was a photographer, her subjects including the Stand Up to Cancer telethon co-founded by the late Laura Ziskin, a friend since the two met early in their careers on the set of 1978’s Eyes of Laura Mars.

She is survived by brother Paul, older brothers Arthur and Avraham and four nieces.