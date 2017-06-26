On the closing day of its current term, the Supreme Court today handed Donald Trump a bit of good news as the Justices said they will hear on the legality of the President’s travel ban next fall. With some of the stay against what has been called Travel Ban 2.0 lifted, arguments will be held right at the beginning of SCOTUS’ next term in October. Challenged and halted in various lower jurisdictions, Trump’s controversial revised executive order limited travel from six predominantly Muslim countries to the U.S.

Likely to be hailed as a victory by the former Celebrity Apprentice host in the inevitable tweet, SCOTUS’s order is actually a mixed result for the Administration and for those opposing the travel ban. Upholding the current injunction against the so-called Muslim ban in part and lifted it in other regards, the Supreme Courts’ 16-page order says that the stay from the Appeals Courts is now lifted for foreign nationals who have a “bona fide relationship with any person or entity in the United States” (read it here). While that implies that visitors from Iran, Libya,Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen with immediate family Stateside, employment offers or educational opportunities will be allowed into the county, definitions of the terminology that SCOTUS used could see new legal battles over the summer.

The ACLU have already made it clear that will fight the travel ban, as they have been since its first version was signed by Trump mere days after he took office:

Of course, this could all be moot as the 90-day travel ban could actually have expired by the time the High Court hears the case. All of which could see the June 1 filed petition by the government booted in the fall. The decision was a 6-3 breakdown in the SCOTUS, with Justice Clarence Thomas penning the dissent that saw the compromise as too confusing and the full ban should have gone into effect. Justice Thomas was joined by Justice Samuel Alito and Trump appointed Justice Neil Gorsuch in the dissent.

First signed on January 27 in the early days of the Trump administration and immediately leading to chaos and protests at airports and elsewhere all over the United States and legal challenges. With Hollywood outrage and a series of court losses as various state attorney generals took on the ban, a second order was signed by the President on March 6. Called a “travel ban” by the President himself even when his own lawyers were saying it wasn’t, the order seeks to halt new visas from Iran, Libya,Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen for 90 days, and suspends the U.S. refugee program for 120 days. It also includes increased vetting procedures for travelers into America.

Since March, Trump has said that the revised travel ban was too watered down and wished that the initial version had gone forward. With today’s Supreme Court’ action anticipated in some form or another, a pre-emptive June 14 memorandum inked by President Trump authorizes implementing part of the ban within the next three days, in part. If past protests are any indication, expect the airports to be even more packed than usual over this upcoming almost Independence Day weekend.