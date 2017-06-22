EXCLUSIVE: Jermaine Fowler, exec producer and star of the CBS comedy Superior Donuts, has joined the cast of Sorry to Bother You, from first-time writer-director Boots Riley.

The drama centers on a black telemarketer with self-esteem issues who discovers a magical key to business success, propelling him to the upper echelons of the hierarchy just as his activist comrades are rising up against unjust labor practices. When he uncovers the macabre secret of his corporate overlords, he must decide whether to stand up or sell out.

Significant Productions’ Forest Whitaker and Nina Yang Bongiovi are producing the project with Jonathan Duffy, Charles D. King, George Rush and Kelly Williams. Exec producers are Kim Roth, Poppy Hanks, Michael Y. Chow, Michael K. Shen and Gus Deardoff. Significant, MNM Creative, MACRO and Cinereach are financing the pic.

Fowler, repped by WME and 3 Arts, recurred on the HBO comedy series Crashing and starred in his own Showtime special Give’Em Hell Kid.