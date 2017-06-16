The CW superhero drama series Supergirl is beefing up its showrunner ranks heading into its third season with the promotion of Jessica Queller and Robert Rovner to co-showrunners alongside co-creator Andrew Kreisberg.

The move follows the departure of co-creator/co-showrunner Ali Adler, who has signed an overall deal at CBS TV Studios. She will remain an executive consultant on the CW series.

Both Queller and Rovner joined the Warner Bros. TV-produced Supergirl midway through the first season as co-executive producer and consulting producer, respectively. Rovner was elevated to executive producer at the beginning of Season two. Queller is now also being promoted to executive producer, joining fellow exec producers Kreisberg, Greg Berlanti, Rovner and Sarah Schechter.

Kreisberg, who co-developed the series with Berlanti and Adler based on the DC characters, will be joined on Supergirl’s showrunner team by Queller and Rovner, beginning with the 2017–18 season. The show hails from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Queller’s previous series credits include Felicity, Gilmore Girls and Gossip Girl. Rovner previously worked on Private Practice, Crossing Jordan, Dallas and American Dreams, among others.