Ali Adler, co-creator, executive producer and co-showrunner of the CW/Warner Bros TV series Supergirl, is heading to CBS TV Studios, where she has signed an overall deal. Under the pact — Adler’s first overall agreement — she will develop new projects for CBS Studios and also will consult on the studio’s new CW drama series Dynasty, a reboot of the hit primetime soap. While she is leaving Supergirl full-time, Adler will remain involved in the show as executive consultant.

Adler co-created Supergirl, based on the DC characters, alongside Greg Berlanti and Andrew Kreisberg. She served as an executive producer/co-showrunner with Kreisberg on the series for its first two seasons, one on CBS and one on the CW.

Adler previously co-created and executive produced with Ryan Murphy the NBC comedy series The New Normal and worked on such series as Glee, Chuck and Family Guy.

As an author, Adler published the book How to F*ck A Woman last year. She is repped by WME and attorney Jared Levine.