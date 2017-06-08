Sukela Mathew To Recur On ‘Claws’; Max Casella Sees ‘Shades Of Blue’

Sukela Mathew (Red Widow) has booked a recurring arc on Claws, TNT’s new darkly comedic hourlong series starring Niecy Nash. Set in a South Florida nail salon, the dramedy follows the lives of five diverse and treacherous manicurists. Mathew will play Arlene Branch, a tough, sexy cop surrounded by corruption at work. She enters into a risky relationship with Quiet Ann (Judy Reyes). She will encounter obstacles both personal and professional that she never expected. Mathews co-starred in the ABC miniseries Red Widow, has guested on How to Get Away with Murder and Castle and was a regular on Hawthorne. She is repped by SDB Partners and managed by John Crosby Management.

Max Casella (Vinyl) is set to recur on Shades of Blue, NBC’s police drama starring Jennifer Lopez as a charismatic single mother and resourceful Brooklyn detective and Ray Liotta as her lieutenant who often leads the team to step outside the limitations of the law. Casella will play Captain Pines, a kiss-high, kick-low new captain who wants to change the way his precinct is run and believes he can control Wozniak (Liotta). Casella also has booked a guest role on Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, playing Michael Kessler, the attorney for Midge (Rachel Brosnahan). Repped by Innovative Artists and Ellipsis Entertainment Group, he was a regular on Vinyl, recurs on The Detour, played Jack Valenti in Jackie and next appears in Woody Allen’s Wonder Wheel.