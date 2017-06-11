Suits fans just got a glimpse of Season 7 at the ATX Television Festival. In a short teaser reel for the season, there was no sign of Gina Torres’ character Jessica Pearson thus far, but she is expected to recur. During a panel discussion, Torres said, “I wedged that door open on the way out. I’ve got a Louboutin in that door at all times.” Her return — albeit occasional — will be welcomed. Torres’ Season 6 departure had “left a big hole” in the show, star Patrick J. Adams said.

It was revealed in March that Torres, who plays the powerhouse lawyer at firm Pearson Specter Litt, is getting her own spin-off.

“Jessica was such a huge part in the daily running of the firm,” Adams said. His character, newly minted lawyer Michael Ross will be fighting for his conscience in a corporate firm next season, he said. “That’s the fix he got at the beginning, I actually changed this woman’s life and did something great for her,” he said of Ross’ moral compass. “It sets the pace for this character, where he’s still changing peoples lives, but he still has to balance that with working in a law firm.”

“I love that as a role model she’s been crafted to balance it all,” Markle said of her character Rachel, pictured with Patrick J. Adams Courtesy of USA Network

For Meghan Markle’s character Rachel Zane, there will finally be a promotion, as she begins work as a fully paid-up lawyer. “I’m so happy that, especially reading the pilot again, you can just see where she started,” she said. “To watch that progression, she’s worked so hard. I love that as a role model, how she’s been crafted to balance it all.”

The cast were doing a table read at the festival of the original pilot to celebrate their 100th episode, an achievement Rick Hoffman said was like “winning not one lottery ticket but three, it takes one lottery ticket to get a pilot, and another one to not only have a show that gets picked up but has legs, and to have 100 episodes…”

Torres’ spin-off project will be headed by Suits creator/ EP Korsh and comes from an idea Torres brought to UCP, which is run by Jeff Wachtel.

Suits Season 7 will air on USA on July 12.