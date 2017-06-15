EXCLUSIVE: Writer-director Richard Levine’s Submission starring Stanley Tucci, Addison Timlin, Kyra Sedgwick and Janeane Garofolo has its world premiere Monday in the Premieres section at the Los Angeles Film Festival. Based on Francine Prose’s bestselling novel Blue Angel, Tucci plays novelist-professor Ted Swenson, who despite a loving and playful marriage finds his unresolved personal conflicts manifest in unexpected ways when he becomes obsessed with Angela Argo (Addison Timlin), an ambitious creative writing student, sending his life of academics and political correctness into turmoil. Peter Gallagher, Ritchie Coster and Jessica Hecht co-star.

Jared Ian Goldman and Wren Arthur are producers of the pic from Great Point Media, Olive Productions and Mighty Engine in association with Ospringe Media Limited. Robert Halmi Jr and Jim Reeve are exec producers. CAA is handling sales at the fest, which screens this Monday at 6:35 PM at the ArcLight Culver City 1.

Check out the clip of Tucci and Garofalo above. The L.A. Film Festival opened last night with The Book Of Henry and runs through June 22.