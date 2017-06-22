“I just want people to see how amazing my son is,” says Miranda Richardson’s Patty Bauman in this trailer for Stronger, as the clip makes her case. Jake Gyllenhaal stars in the true story of Jeff Bauman, who lost both legs in the 2013 terrorist bombings at the Boston Marathon.

Co-starring as his girlfriend Erin is Tatiana Maslany.

The trailer, which includes a realistic depiction of the explosion, lays out the film’s premise: Bauman is waiting at the finish line for his girlfriend when the bomb goes off, then struggles to cope with the loss of his legs as he must re-learn to walk, inspiring the city while dealing with self-doubt, anger and determination.

Directed by David Gordon Green and written by John Pollono, Stronger will be released to theaters September 22 by Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions.

