Shondaland’s Still Star-Crossed‘s Monday run is over after three low-rated outings. Starting this coming week, the Romeo & Juliet sequel no longer will air in its assigned Monday time slot. After a break, the ABC series will continue its freshman run on July 8, airing on Saturdays.

The scheduling downgrade is a clear sign that the medieval drama won’t go beyond its first season. Still Star-Crossed is expected to get a de facto cancellation next week when the options on the cast expire.

An adaptation of Melinda Taub’s novel, Still Star-Crossed landed ABC’s best summer time slot, behind The Bachelorette. It opened with underwhelming 2.3 million viewers and 0.5 adults 18-49 rating (Live+same day) and since has slipped to 1.6 million viewers and a 0.3 in the demo earlier this week.