Steven Williams (The Leftovers, Supernatural) is set for a key recurring role in Showtime’s hourlong drama The Chi, from Lena Waithe, Elwood Reid, Common, Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment and Fox 21 TV Studios. Created/executive produced by Waithe, executive produced/showrun by Reid and executive produced by Common and Kaplan, The Chi is a coming-of-age story that follows a half-dozen interrelated characters in the South Side of Chicago. Williams will play Quentin, a former street boss who returned to the neighborhood for reasons unknown. Williams is known for his roles as Capt. Adam Fuller on the series 21 Jump Street, Mr. X on The X-Files and Rufus Turner on CW’s Supernatural. He most recently recurred on the Season 2 of HBO’s The Leftovers and will next be seen on the big screen in New Line’s It. He’s repped by Abrams Artists Agency and Kerner Management Associates.

Alejandro Edda has booked a recurring role opposite Catherine Zeta-Jones in Lifetime original movie Cocaine Godmother. Directed by Guillermo Navarro, Cocaine Godmother is based on the life of Miami drug lord Griselda Blanco (Zeta-Jones), one the original “Cocaine Cowboys” who pioneered the drug trade between Colombia and the U.S. in the 70s and 80s. Edda will play Rudy Jimenez, who’s hired by Griselda (Zeta-Jones) to be her hit man, and uses his charm to immediately get on her good side. Edda has recurred on Fear the Walking Dead and The Bridge, and guest-starred earlier this year on The Bridge. He’ll next be seen in American Made opposite Tom Cruise, which bows later this summer.