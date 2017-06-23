EXCLUSIVE: Steven Silver, who co-starred in Netflix’s controversial hit series 13 Reasons Why, has joined Thomas Mann, Jai Courtney, and Timothy Olyphant in Beef, the dark comedy directed by John Stahlberg Jr. The screenplay comes from Jeff Lock’s 2014 Black List script.

The pic follows Jason (Mann), a general manager at a fast food restaurant called Beefy’s, who, in hopes escaping his bleak small town, makes a $10,000 bet that was supposed to be a sure thing. When he loses, it puts him in the cross hairs of a comically brutal crime syndicate, led by Brian Gill (Olyphant). Jason decides his only way out is to rob Beefy’s. Silver will play Griffin who works with Mann at the local Beefys.

Tom McNulty is producing.

This project marks Silver’s first feature role. He’s repped by Management 360 and Skrzyniarz and Mallean.