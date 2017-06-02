Digital veteran Steven Hein has joined NBC as SVP Digital Content. He will oversee the development and production of native content across digital platforms, including such projects as World of Dance on Snapchat, Season 3 of The Voice on Snapchat and digital extensions to support NBC’s fall lineup.

Hein, who most recently was SVP Programming and Production at Legendary Digital Networks, where he supervised video content for multiplatform media companies such as Nerdist, Geek & Sundry and Amy Poehler’s Smart Girls. While there, Hein was part of the team that launched Alpha, LDN’s interactive SVOD service.

“Steven brings a wealth of experience developing and producing world class digital content in today’s rapidly evolving television landscape.” said Rob Hayes, EVP Digital at NBC Entertainment, to whom Hein will report. “He will be instrumental in helping grow our multiplatform presence and advance our digital strategy.”

Prior to LDN, Hein spent seven years at 20th Century Fox supporting the development and production of made-for-digital films and series. He helped found Fox’s digital studio and served as its VP Production. A pioneer in the digital video space, he started in the late ’90s with the first round of video publishers, including iFilm, Mediatrip, Atomfilms and Hypnotic. During that time he also produced award-winning digital series with filmmakers such as Sam Raimi, Doug Liman, Rawson Thurber, Eric Kripke, Chris Bell and Jerry Zucker.